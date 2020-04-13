Dr. Al-Mubarak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadim Al-Mubarak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadim Al-Mubarak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 29101 Health Campus Dr Bldg 2, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8922
-
2
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Mubarak is very professional, personable, and kind. He is thorough and literally takes his time with his patients and answers every question I may have without hesitation. If only all doctors can be this way.
About Dr. Nadim Al-Mubarak, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
