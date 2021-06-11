See All Otolaryngologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD

Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UC San Diego|UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - ENT in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bikhazi's Office Locations

    Ogden Clinic - North - ENT
    4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-3075
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perforated Eardrum
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Perforated Eardrum
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 11, 2021
    He’s knowledgeable and gets to the point.
    Loretta Lockhart — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1588651152
    Education & Certifications

    • UC San Francisco
    • U C San Francisco|University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine
    • UC San Diego|UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikhazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bikhazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bikhazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - ENT in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bikhazi’s profile.

    Dr. Bikhazi has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bikhazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikhazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikhazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikhazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikhazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

