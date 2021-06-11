Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikhazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD
Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UC San Diego|UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Ogden Clinic - North - ENT4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3075Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s knowledgeable and gets to the point.
About Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco
- U C San Francisco|University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine
- UC San Diego|UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
