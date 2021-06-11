Overview of Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD

Dr. Nadim Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UC San Diego|UC San Diego|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine|University Of California San Diego School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - ENT in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.