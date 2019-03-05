Overview of Dr. Nadim Dagher, MD

Dr. Nadim Dagher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Dagher works at JEFFREY M FREY, M.D. in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.