Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD
Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Dr. Geloo works at
Dr. Geloo's Office Locations
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-4994SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Geloo made us feel very comfortable and successfully performed a valve replacement. His communication was excellent and the entire staff was professional and put our minds at ease.
About Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467432146
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University School of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
