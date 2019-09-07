Overview of Dr. Nadim Hallal, MD

Dr. Nadim Hallal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Hallal works at Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ACL Surgery, Wrist Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.