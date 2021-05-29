Overview

Dr. Nadim Sarkies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.