Dr. Nadim Zacca, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadim Zacca, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 2229, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4059
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zacca has been my doctor since 1983. He is a great doctor. Very knowledgeable; very calm; Explanations are quite clear. Has a concerning and caring attitude.
About Dr. Nadim Zacca, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114019346
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Affil Hosp
- Cmdnj Rutgers Affil Hosp
- Am U Beirut Hosp
- Amer U Beirut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
