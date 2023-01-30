See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD

Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.

Dr. Burnett works at Pharmacy- Sandy Springs Medical Office in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pharmacy- Sandy Springs Medical Office
    1100 Lake Hearn Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966
  2. 2
    Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.
    2525 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 875-4551

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 30, 2023
I've been working with Dr. Burnett for over three years. She is wonderful! She listens well, asks good questions, responds to my emails, etc. If you're looking for a doctor who cares, you will find that with Dr. Burnett. If you're just looking for someone to write you a Rx and be on their way, go with someone else. Dr. Burnett actually cares.
Circus Master — Jan 30, 2023
About Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790850253
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burnett works at Pharmacy- Sandy Springs Medical Office in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

