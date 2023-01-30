Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD
Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett's Office Locations
-
1
Pharmacy- Sandy Springs Medical Office1100 Lake Hearn Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 365-0966
-
2
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia Inc.2525 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 875-4551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?
I've been working with Dr. Burnett for over three years. She is wonderful! She listens well, asks good questions, responds to my emails, etc. If you're looking for a doctor who cares, you will find that with Dr. Burnett. If you're just looking for someone to write you a Rx and be on their way, go with someone else. Dr. Burnett actually cares.
About Dr. Nadine Burnett, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790850253
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.