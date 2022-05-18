Overview

Dr. Nadine Floyd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Floyd works at Center For Colon & Rectal Care in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.