Dr. Nadine Floyd, MD
Dr. Nadine Floyd, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Southwest Office7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-0259
Center for Colon and Rectal Care1316 E 7th St Ste 1, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 436-0259
Center for Colon and Rectal Care LLC7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
My Mom had intestinal perforations and progressing infection found in ER CT scan. Dr. Floyd performed my mom's emergency surgery to repair major damage and infection that would have been fatal if no swift action was taken. Thanks so much to Dr. Floyd, I will be forever grateful for what you did.
- English
- 1821184052
- St Vincent Health Center
- Rush University
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
