Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD
Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mansoura U Fac Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Denver2555 S Downing St Ste 240, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 715-7030
Portercare Adventist Health System9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 215, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 269-4420
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Michael was very nice, explained everything I needed to know. I never felt rushed, She is awesome!
About Dr. Nadine Mikhaeel-Kamel, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316085939
- Hematology/ Oncology University Of Colorado
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island U Hosp-Suny
- Mansoura U Fac Med
Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhaeel-Kamel.
