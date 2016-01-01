Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD
Overview of Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD
Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
-
1
Connie Dwyer Breast Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 388-2191
-
2
Nadine C Pappas MD567 Franklin Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?
About Dr. Nadine Pappas, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215984141
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.