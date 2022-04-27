Overview of Dr. Nadine Roumaya, MD

Dr. Nadine Roumaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI.



Dr. Roumaya works at Providence Colorectal in Novi, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.