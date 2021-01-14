Overview of Dr. Nadine Salle, MD

Dr. Nadine Salle, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Salle works at MEDICINE PEDIATRICS ASSOCIATES in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.