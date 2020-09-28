Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH555 S 18th St Ste 3D, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions
-
2
Nationwide Children's Hospital700 Childrens Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 722-2000Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Truly the most knowledgeable and gifted psychiatrists we have met. Her expertise in autism and puberty and the special needs of our children is exceptional.
About Dr. Nadine Schwartz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164459624
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.