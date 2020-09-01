Overview

Dr. Nadir Adam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Adam works at Dignity Health Medical Group Merced in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.