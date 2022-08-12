Dr. Nadir Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadir Ahmad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Otolaryngology3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Surgical Associates2 Cooper Plz Fl 2, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
An excellent Doctor and Surgeon. Very pleasant and made you feel relaxed in a scary situation. Explained what needed to be done and for optimum results scheduled the surgery on the fast track. As a Surgeon, he is exceptional. Took care in a complicated procedure to give the best possible results. Explained in detail to my son, while I was still in the recovery room exactly what was done during the complicated surgery. As an added bonus, his staff is top notch and extremely helpful. Highly recommend Dr. Ahmad and MD Anderson, Cooper.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1396969549
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Laryngitis, Laryngeal Cancer and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
