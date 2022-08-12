Overview of Dr. Nadir Ahmad, MD

Dr. Nadir Ahmad, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Cooper University Physicians in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Laryngeal Cancer and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.