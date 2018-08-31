See All Interventional Cardiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Nadir Ali, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadir Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Ali works at Heart Physicians of Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Physicians of Clear Lake
    17490 Highway 3 Ste A200, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 672-7262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 31, 2018
    Great man, great doctor. Articulate and innovative approach to heart health. Cares more about people than money.
    Dana Joe Fregia in alvin, TX — Aug 31, 2018
    About Dr. Nadir Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1356383103
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Heart Physicians of Clear Lake in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

