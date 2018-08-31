Dr. Nadir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadir Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nadir Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Heart Physicians of Clear Lake17490 Highway 3 Ste A200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 672-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great man, great doctor. Articulate and innovative approach to heart health. Cares more about people than money.
About Dr. Nadir Ali, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1356383103
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.