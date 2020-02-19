Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel U Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Beverly Radiology Medical Group455 N Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 856-9488
www.painandhealing.com1964 Westwood Blvd Ste 435, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 856-9488
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Nadiv Samimi is one of my all time favorite doctors. He is very understanding, caring and knowledgeable. He is the only doctor I have been to that was able to get to the root of my back problems and devolop a treatment plan that works. I have enjoyed having him as my doctor. He has a great sense of humor. The staff is great as well.
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1730316548
- Cedar-Sinai
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Drexel U Coll of Med
- University of California At Berkeley
- Pain Medicine
