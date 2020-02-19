Overview of Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD

Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Drexel U Coll of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Samimi works at Pain and Healing Institute in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.