Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO
Dr. Nadra Moulayes, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ.
St. Joseph's Health Medical Pavilion - Breast Surgery234 Hamburg Tpke Ste 204, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 310-0315
Acupuncture To Serenity LLC1135 Broad St, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 754-2196
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-6900
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
We ABSOLUTELY LOVE DR MOULASYES!!!! Patient... Understanding... Intimate... Beautiful and thorough!!! She is outstanding... Her SUNSHINE Michelle... OUTSTANDING as well....... From the moment that they both walked in THEY gave off a positive Energy!!!!!!! I adore her demeanor... Her calmness and her professional delivery.... Having to hear that your loved one... YOUR MOM has breast cancer is DEVASTATING................ But she put our mind at ease and I am forever grateful for her and her staff.... The girls at the front were lovely... I cried HEAVY... One asked me if I wanted some water... Attentive! I just don't know what else to say about the DR! Oh! And Michelle took heavy notes that they give to you after the your appointment.......... I would highly recommend Dr. Moulayes.... And she is so pretty too.... Beautiful smile and spirit..
- English
Dr. Moulayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moulayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulayes.
