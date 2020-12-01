Dr. Nadu Tuakli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuakli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadu Tuakli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadu Tuakli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tuakli works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Care Inc10814 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-0011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuakli?
This note conveys my sincere appreciation for Doctor Tuakli. Because of her dedication and conscientious service I receive from her year after year, words cannot describe how grateful I am to her for the following: 1. Appreciating the time she takes to update her patients of COVID-19; 2. Revealing her professional expertise, care, and concern; 3. Having a welcoming, courteous, and friendly staff; 4. Making my office visits friendly and pleasant; 5. Radiating her best and positive attitude; 6. Demonstrating active listening skills; 7. Enjoying our conversations, humor, and laughter; 8. Conveying comforting and reassuring suggestions; 9. Recommending nutritional guidance for my health and longevity; and 10. Prescribing facial enhancements to retain a youthful appearance!
About Dr. Nadu Tuakli, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1811943392
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuakli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuakli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuakli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuakli works at
Dr. Tuakli speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuakli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuakli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuakli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuakli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.