Overview

Dr. Naeem Abbas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at Advantage Care Physicians in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Jamaica, NY, New Hyde Park, NY and Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.