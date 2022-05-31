Dr. Naeem Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Naeem Ahmed, MD
Dr. Naeem Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Davenport, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College - Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 2400 North Blvd W Ste 1, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 220-9620
-
2
Institute for Advance Cardiovascular Care-Kissimmee-Circle3225 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (863) 220-9583
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr Ahmed’s staff is helpful and friendly. He is caring for my husband, John Divincenzo, at the moment and my husband is glad and grateful that he has Dr Ahmed as his Pulmonologist
About Dr. Naeem Ahmed, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1942252317
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University - Omaha NE
- Creighton U
- Transitional Memorial Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College - Lahore Pakistan
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.