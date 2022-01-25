Overview

Dr. Naeem Akhtar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / PUNJAB MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at California Gastroenterology Associates in Madera, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.