Dr. Chavla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD
Overview of Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD
Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Chavla works at
Dr. Chavla's Office Locations
Washington Urology471 Williams Blvd, Richland, WA 99354 Directions (509) 946-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chavla shows caring for urological needs and has a desjre to help a patient.
About Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528090032
Education & Certifications
- Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavla has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavla speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.