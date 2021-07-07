Overview of Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD

Dr. Naeem Chavla, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Chavla works at Washington Urology in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.