Dr. Naeem Hashmi, MD
Dr. Naeem Hashmi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Samuel C. Ballon M.d. Inc.2504 Samaritan Dr Ste 20, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-1111
Dr Hashimi is a very dedicated, experienced, very personable and will do everything to make you feel better as soon as possible. His experience enabled him to diagnose the problem right the very first time. He treats the patient right and gives due attention. He doesn’t treat patients as mere subjects. He followed up and asked us to call him anytime. His office number is forwarded to his mobile after business hours and he really guided us when he found out that my wife needed to go the hospital
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417034083
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.