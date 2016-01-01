Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervaiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD
Overview of Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD
Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Pervaiz's Office Locations
Naeem Pervaiz M.d. PC608 New Hope Rd Ste 1, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-1522
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naeem Pervaiz, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952367666
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Pervaiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pervaiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervaiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervaiz has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pervaiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pervaiz speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervaiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervaiz.
