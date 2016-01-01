Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naeem Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naeem Siddiqi, MD
Dr. Naeem Siddiqi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations
-
1
North Visalia Adult Mental Health Clinic2611 N Dinuba Blvd, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 623-0700
-
2
Farmersville Health Care Center660 E Visalia Rd, Farmersville, CA 93223 Directions (559) 713-2890
-
3
Planned Parenthood Madera500 E Almond Ave Ste 1, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (877) 855-7526
-
4
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Bakersfield2633 16th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 334-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?
About Dr. Naeem Siddiqi, MD
- Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1134190374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqi speaks Panjabi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.