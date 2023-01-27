Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahirkheli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli, MD
Dr. Naeem Tahirkheli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Anti-coagulation Clinic - Oklahoma Heart Hospital South Medical Office Building5224 E I 240 Service Rd Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 628-6000
Oklahoma Heart Shawnee Clinic3306 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 154, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 628-6535
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First of all I would like to say thank you to Dr Tahirkheli and his staff and nurses for making my heart boo boo a easy and confident experience your staff was amazing from the time I walk in thank you for everything
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS PAKISTAN KARACHI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
