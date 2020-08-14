Overview of Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD

Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Tarakji works at University of Michigan Medical Center in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.