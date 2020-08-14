Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarakji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD
Overview of Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD
Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Tarakji's Office Locations
Hurley Medical Center1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 262-6878
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nael Tarakji, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336241082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tarakji has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarakji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarakji speaks Arabic.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarakji. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarakji.
