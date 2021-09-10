Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD
Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Hashemi's Office Locations
Dr. Arasheben Medical Inc5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 110, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 387-6565
Advanced Eye Surgery clinic5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 209, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 205-1200
Advanced Eye surgery clinic240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 250, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 657-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First visit today. A very thorough exam. Clear explanations. She discovered conditions that the other ophthalmologists didn't find. She gave a very clear description of possible reasons for my vision problems. She arranged for blood tests, cat scan, and follow up appointments right away. So far I am very pleased with Dr. Hashemi and her staff.
About Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1619264645
Education & Certifications
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
