Dr. Nafiseh Hashemi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.



Dr. Hashemi works at Hashemi Eye Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.