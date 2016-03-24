Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD
Overview of Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD
Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ben Gurion University and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Attias works at
Dr. Attias' Office Locations
Salvatore J De Francesco MD500 W Thomas Rd Ste 850, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2665Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and easy to talk to. Took time to hear my issues and discussed solutions.
About Dr. Naftaly Attias, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770650160
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- Kaplan Hospital
- Ben Gurion University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attias speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Attias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.