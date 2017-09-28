Overview

Dr. Naftoli Neuburger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Neuburger works at Naftoli Neuburger MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.