Dr. Naga Bushan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naga Bushan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naga Bushan, MD
Dr. Naga Bushan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Medical Center
Dr. Bushan works at
Dr. Bushan's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Associates Llp5220 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bushan?
Dr. Bushan is one of the most knowledgeable and caring doctor I’ve been affiliated with. He always goes the extra mile for his patients. My daughter and I both see him are thankful for his expertise and would recommend him to anyone with RA and or Lupus.
About Dr. Naga Bushan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1740262757
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Huron Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bushan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushan works at
Dr. Bushan has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.