Dr. Naga Kalipraveena Iruku, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kalipraveena Iruku's Office Locations
Poudre Valley Medical Group LLC525 Bob Peters Grv Ste 202, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-6568
Memorial Hospital Phys Group1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-5167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1447539887
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
