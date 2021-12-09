Dr. Naga Lakshmana Nidadavolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nidadavolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naga Lakshmana Nidadavolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naga Lakshmana Nidadavolu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College|University of Health Science / Siddhartha Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Nidadavolu works at
Locations
1
Florida Institute of Neurology1745 E Highway 50 Ste C, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 338-4173
2
Florida Institute of Neurology4745 Old Canoe Creek Rd, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 794-5337
3
Florida Institute of Neurology1060 Cypress Pkwy Ste 102, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 794-5338
4
Florida Institute of Neurology505 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 987-2994
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m always treated with the utmost respect I have wonderful medical people with Dr Nidadavalu from him, and the people who I see as well as the office staff. The bathroom is very clean and nice.
About Dr. Naga Lakshmana Nidadavolu, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1386835601
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Bronx VA and Mt Sinai Sch Med|Bronx VA Medical Center
- Siddhartha Medical College|University of Health Science / Siddhartha Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nidadavolu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nidadavolu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nidadavolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nidadavolu works at
Dr. Nidadavolu has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Migraine and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nidadavolu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nidadavolu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nidadavolu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nidadavolu.
