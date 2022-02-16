Overview

Dr. Nag Bollavaram, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Harlan Arh Hospital and Mary Breckinridge Arh Hospital.



Dr. Bollavaram works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Harlan, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.