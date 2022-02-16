Dr. Nag Bollavaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollavaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nag Bollavaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nag Bollavaram, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Barbourville Arh Hospital, Harlan Arh Hospital and Mary Breckinridge Arh Hospital.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C405, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital37 Ball Park Rd, Harlan, KY 40831 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He seemed knowledgeable and caring I had been going to a pulmonologist in Danville for over 4 months and still nothing first time with him I am now on oxygen with testing to follow up
About Dr. Nag Bollavaram, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548572704
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Barbourville Arh Hospital
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- Mary Breckinridge Arh Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollavaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bollavaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bollavaram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bollavaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollavaram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollavaram.
