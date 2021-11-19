See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (52)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Tirumalasetty works at Healthy Living Diabetes and Endocrinology PLC in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthy Living Diabetes and Endocrinology
    908 W Chandler Blvd Bldg B, Chandler, AZ 85225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 269-6448
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2021
    All of my visits with Dr. T have been virtual since Covid, but she is thorough and takes more time discussing my issues, concerns and any changes since previous .visits than other specialists I have seen in the past and never rushes to end the visit until she is certain that all my concerns and/or questions have been answered.
    C. Agar — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1003168840
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • University of Arizona
    • Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirumalasetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tirumalasetty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tirumalasetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tirumalasetty works at Healthy Living Diabetes and Endocrinology PLC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tirumalasetty’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirumalasetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirumalasetty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirumalasetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirumalasetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

