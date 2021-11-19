Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirumalasetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naganalini Tirumalasetty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Healthy Living Diabetes and Endocrinology908 W Chandler Blvd Bldg B, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 269-6448Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
All of my visits with Dr. T have been virtual since Covid, but she is thorough and takes more time discussing my issues, concerns and any changes since previous .visits than other specialists I have seen in the past and never rushes to end the visit until she is certain that all my concerns and/or questions have been answered.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1003168840
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
