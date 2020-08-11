See All Hematologists in Dover, OH
Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD

Hematology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD

Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.

Dr. Nagajothi works at Regional Cancer Center of Union in Dover, OH with other offices in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
Dr. Mitchell Haut, MD
3.3 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
Dr. Shahzad Raza, MD
4.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Nagajothi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Cancer Center of Union
    300 Medical Park Dr, Dover, OH 44622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 364-0895
  2. 2
    Tricounty Hematology & Oncology Associates Inc.
    7337 Caritas Cir NW, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 478-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Twin City Medical Center
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nagajothi?

    Aug 11, 2020
    Excellent every time. I was diagnosed with NSCSlung cancer in Feb. 2017 - Dr. N, Julie, the entire staff is like family, caring, informative, watchful of my overall health, discusses with my pulmonologist re: test results - I was blessed to be directed to Dr. Nag and I won't go elsewhere - no reason, I am extremely confident in the care, consultations and services received each week.
    RPhillips: Minerva — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nagajothi to family and friends

    Dr. Nagajothi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nagajothi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD.

    About Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780612333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny Downstate Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State U - Sinai Grace Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagajothi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagajothi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagajothi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagajothi has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagajothi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagajothi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagajothi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagajothi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagajothi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nagaprasad Nagajothi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.