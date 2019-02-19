Dr. Nagaraj Chetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaraj Chetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagaraj Chetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They completed their residency with Providence Hospital
Dr. Chetty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nagaraj M. Chetty M.d. Inc.15211 Vanowen St Ste 209, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 997-0422
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chetty?
Front desk girls are very friendly easy to talk to, Dr. Chetty was very professional, I appreciate the time he took to go over my colonoscopy results Thank you we need more doctors like you
About Dr. Nagaraj Chetty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1508975293
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chetty works at
Dr. Chetty has seen patients for Gastritis, Dehydration and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chetty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.