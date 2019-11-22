Overview of Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD

Dr. Nagaraj Gabbur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Gabbur works at NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.