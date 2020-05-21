See All Anesthesiologists in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD

Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kikkeri works at Advanced Pain Solutions in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kikkeri's Office Locations

    Advanced Pain Solutions
    3865 Childress Ave Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 681-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Pain Solutions
    3931 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste D, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 681-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 21, 2020
    Dr. Kikkeri is very nice, knowledgeable and has great bedside manner! Would highly recommend!
    — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396745311
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Kempegowda Inst Med Scis
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kikkeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kikkeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kikkeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kikkeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kikkeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kikkeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kikkeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

