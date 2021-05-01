Overview

Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Oruganti works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH and Huber Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.