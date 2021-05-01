Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oruganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD
Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Digestive Specialists Inc4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459
Digestive Specialists Inc77 W Eleanor Dr, Springboro, OH 45066
Digestive Specialists, Inc.5697 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424
Kettering Health Dayton
Kettering Health Main Campus
Miami Valley Hospital
Soin Medical Center
Dr. Oruganti has treated me for various gastrointestinal issues for more than 10 years. He has addressed each one of them carefully and methodically. He is friendly, and takes as much time as needed to explain the conditions and the treatments. He doesn't mind answering the same questions more than once. He is also a good communicator through the patient portal. I am pleased with his care.
About Dr. Nagaraja Oruganti, MD
Gastroenterology
40 years of experience
English, Arabic and Hindi
Education & Certifications
Henry Ford Hospital Detroit MI
Henry Ford Hospital Detroit MI
Gandhi Hospital India
UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
