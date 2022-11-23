Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD
Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Manjappa works at
Dr. Manjappa's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Kidney Specialists of the North Bay3230 Beard Rd, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 253-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manjappa?
My potassium value has been a mystery to my general practitioner. She studied my chemistry panel, offered a few observations and had it resolved after the first lab tests came back.
About Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1710093349
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manjappa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manjappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manjappa works at
Dr. Manjappa has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manjappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manjappa speaks Hindi and Kannada.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.