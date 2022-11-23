Overview of Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD

Dr. Nagarathna Manjappa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Manjappa works at Associated Kidney Specialists of the North Bay in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Vitamin D Deficiency and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.