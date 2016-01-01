Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhuram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD
Overview of Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD
Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jjm Med College Mysore University Davangere Karnataka India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Prabhuram works at
Dr. Prabhuram's Office Locations
Central Jersey Pediatrics PC1553 Ruth Rd Ste 2, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 515-4573
American Pediatrics Group2864 State Route 27 Ste D, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 515-3957
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Nagarathna Prabhuram, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1891930947
Education & Certifications
- Jjm Med College Mysore University Davangere Karnataka India
- Pediatrics
