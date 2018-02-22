Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD
Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Madireddy works at
Dr. Madireddy's Office Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Medical Group568 E Herndon Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 224-7990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madireddy?
Also this office has the same team the same family when I come in rather it be with my 15 year old or 2 year old it's so comfortable for them
About Dr. Nagaratnamma Madireddy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1356337505
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|New York Methodist Hospital|Ny Mc
- Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madireddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madireddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Madireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madireddy works at
Dr. Madireddy speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Madireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.