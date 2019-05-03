See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Nagashree Rao, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nagashree Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA and Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Medical & Urgent Care Center, Inc
    21785 Filigree Ct Ste 203, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 554-1100
  2. 2
    Inova Primary Care - Leesburg
    51 Catoctin Cir Ne, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 777-9510
  3. 3
    Inova Primary Care - Gainesville
    6950 Piedmont Center Plz, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 347-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Nagashree Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1649484783
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Residency
    • Newtown Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagashree Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao speaks French, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

