Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seetharamu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD
Overview of Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD
Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Seetharamu works at
Dr. Seetharamu's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seetharamu?
to say Dr. Seethyramu is the best is an understatement. She is hands down one of the best in her field. Compassionate, thorough, and really puts on her A treatment when it comes to patient care. I cannot recommend her highly enough
About Dr. Nagashree Seetharamu, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1124198833
Education & Certifications
- NYU School of Medicine (Hematology Oncology), Clinical Fellowships
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (2003-2006) Find alumni in NEW YORK > Find alumni in JERSEY CITY > Find alumni in FLUSHING >
- Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seetharamu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seetharamu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seetharamu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seetharamu works at
Dr. Seetharamu has seen patients for Lung Cancer, ENT Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seetharamu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seetharamu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seetharamu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seetharamu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seetharamu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.