Overview of Dr. Nagendra Natarajan, MD

Dr. Nagendra Natarajan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Natarajan works at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.