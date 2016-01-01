See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS

Pediatrics
2.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS

Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Thotakura works at Thotakura, N Rao MD in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thotakura's Office Locations

    Thotakura, N Rao MD
    333 Whitesport Dr SW Ste 104, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 850-3374

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528006269
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thotakura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thotakura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thotakura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thotakura works at Thotakura, N Rao MD in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Thotakura’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thotakura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thotakura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thotakura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thotakura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

