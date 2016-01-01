Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thotakura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS
Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Thotakura works at
Dr. Thotakura's Office Locations
Thotakura, N Rao MD333 Whitesport Dr SW Ste 104, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 850-3374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nagendra Thotakura, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rangaraya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences

Dr. Thotakura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thotakura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thotakura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thotakura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thotakura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thotakura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thotakura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.