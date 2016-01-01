Dr. Nagesh Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nagesh Kohli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nagesh Kohli, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Kohli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocala Lung and Critical Care1834 SW 1st Ave Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5552
- 2 10969 SE 175th Pl Ste 200, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 307-3804
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohli?
About Dr. Nagesh Kohli, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1881657732
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli works at
Dr. Kohli speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.